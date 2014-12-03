Chicken tonight: many South Koreans celebrate removal of president
SEOUL Many South Koreans ate chicken on Friday to celebrate the removal of President Park Geun-hye in a satirical nod to a derogatory nickname for the former leader.
TOKYO Tokyo police on Wednesday arrested a Japanese artist for displaying figurines modelled on her vagina and distributing digital data used to build a yellow kayak based on her genitals.
The owner of an adult goods store where Megumi Igarashi, 42, who works under the alias Rokudenashiko, displayed her works, was also arrested on obscenity charges, police said.
"They showed obscene figurines in a glass case so that people coming to the shop could see it," said a spokesman for the Metropolitan Police Department who declined to give his full name. "This is a new factor," he said.
Igarashi was briefly jailed earlier this year over a similar offence. Her arrest and detention triggered a debate about women rights and limits of artistic expression in Japan.
Tokyo police reiterated the reasons given for the previous arrest - the distribution of 3D data of her scanned vagina, which was the digital basis for her kayak project.
She faces up to two years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
KRASNOYARSK, Russia In Russia's snowy Krasnoyarsk, women preparing for a plus-sized beauty contest parade around a hall dressed in ball gowns and swimsuits - but also take classes in kick-boxing and dancing.
ROME A prize-winning racehorse dubbed the "Blonde Bombshell" and a thoroughbred colt were stolen from their stables in Italy on Tuesday, in a blow for an industry reeling from years of crisis.