TOKYO Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Perfecto Yasay said on Wednesday his country will respect treaty obligations as long as mutual interests converge.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who on Tuesday described Japan as a true friend that played a "preeminent and peerless role" as a big investor and development partner, is set to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Chris Gallagher)