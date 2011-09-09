TOKYO Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) has edged another step closer to its near-term goal of bringing the crippled reactors at its quake and tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi plant to a state of cold shutdown by January, as the temperature at the second of three damaged units fell below boiling point this week.

The utility said it would be cautious on officially declaring cold shutdown had been achieved, however, even when the temperature at the third reactor has dropped significantly, saying the government and the nuclear watchdog would need to give their seal of approval to such a move.

WHAT IS COLD SHUTDOWN AND HOW CLOSE IS IT?

Cold shutdown is when water used to cool nuclear fuel rods remains below 100 degrees Celsius, preventing the fuel from reheating.

But even when the temperature at the third reactor falls below 100 degrees, Tepco said it would not automatically declare that a cold shutdown has been reached.

"According to our definition for this case, cold shutdown will not be reached until the spread of radiation from the reactors has been suppressed," a Tepco spokesman said.

"And whether cold shutdown has been reached will only be decided after the matter has been discussed with the government and the nuclear safety agency."

Declaring that a cold shutdown has been achieved will have repercussions well beyond the plant as it is one of the criteria the government said must be met before it begins allowing residents evacuated from the area around the facility to return home.

Tepco said in August that the radiation level measured on the fringes of the Daiichi plant compound was 0.4 millisieverts per year, below its 1 millisievert target.

But the utility downplayed the achievement, saying it was still only a rough calculation.

HOW HAS TEPCO GOT TO THIS STAGE?

After cooling systems were knocked out on March 11, causing meltdowns of nuclear fuel rods at three of the plant's six reactors and triggering the world's worst nuclear crisis in 25 years, Tepco has been trying to cool the plant's reactors and four of its spent fuel pools.

Immediately after the March disasters Tepco tried to cool the reactors by pouring in tens of thousands of tonnes of water, much of it from the sea. But the method left a vast pool of contaminated runoff, some stored in huge tanks and some in the basements of the reactor buildings, that threatened to leak into the ocean.

It alleviated this problem by building a cooling system introduced in June, designed to decontaminate the tainted water and then reuse some of it to cool the reactors and spent fuel pools.

The system has repeatedly stalled but, as of Tuesday, Tepco had treated about 78,000 tonnes of water. It estimates that 120,000 tonnes of highly radiated water has accumulated at the plant.

Temperatures at all four of its spent fuel pools had fallen to levels considered stable by August. As of Tuesday temperatures at all the spent fuel pools were at or below 40 degrees.

The temperature at the No 1 reactor dropped below 100 degrees in July and that of the No 3 reactor fell below the threshold this week, leaving only the No 2 reactor above boiling point. As of Tuesday the temperature at the No 2 reactor was 112.9 degrees.

WHAT IS HAMPERING TEPCO?

The decontamination system was built in a hurry from a patchwork of technologies from France, the United States and Japan and its very complexity -- it has to remove oil and radioactive substances and desalinate the water in different steps -- has left it prone to breaking down.

Apart from working on the reactors, Tepco also has to divert resources to other expensive and labour intensive tasks, such as putting a giant cover on one of the reactors to prevent radiation from spreading and building a wall underground to stop contaminated water leaking into the ocean.

Providing a measure of how long the cleanup could take, Tepco recently said it wanted to remove fuel stored at spent fuel pools within three years and fuel from reactors within 10 years.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE CONSEQUENCES OF THE DISASTER?

Nearly 80,000 people have been forced to evacuate their homes, most of them from a 20-km (12-mile) radius around the plant. Living in fear of radiation has become part of life for residents both near and far from the plant.

The crisis prompted then Prime Minister Naoto Kan to say he believes Japan should wean itself off nuclear power and to rely more on renewable sources such as solar power.

The Japanese parliament passed a feed-in-tariff bill in August that promotes the use of renewable energy.

