FTSE rises, boosted by weak sterling, DCC
LONDON British shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by a weak sterling and a surge in services company DCC , while UK mid caps posted a record closing level.
TOKYO Jun Azumi, a former parliamentary affairs chief for the ruling Democratic Party, will become Japan's new finance minister, Fuji TV reported, after new Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda's first choice for the job reportedly turned it down.
Azumi will take charge of Japan's currency and fiscal policies at a time when the world's third-biggest economy grapples with the yen's sharp appreciation and a public debt twice the size of its $5 trillion (3.08 trillion pound) economy.
Katsuya Okada, a fiscal hawk who held the party's No.2 post, turned down Noda's request to take over the crucial financial portfolio, public broadcaster NHK reported earlier.
(Reporting by Yoko Kubota; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
LONDON Differences among Bank of England officials about the outlook for interest rates moved into sharper focus on Tuesday, as one of them said rates might need to rise soon if the growth remains solid and inflation continues to accelerate.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Tuesday, pressured by growing gasoline stockpiles in the United States as evidence of a burgeoning revival in U.S. shale production could complicate efforts by OPEC and other producers to reduce a supply glut.