TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Friday it would be wrong to have the central bank finance public debt, regardless of whether it underwrote bonds from the government or bought them from the market.

"Having the BOJ finance public debt is inappropriate. I wouldn't adopt such a policy," Noda said in a joint debate of party leaders held ahead of a general election for parliament's lower house on December 16.

