Tomomi Inada of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) speaks during an interview at her office in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Tomomi Inada of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) speaks during an interview at her office in Tokyo, Japan, June 15, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to tap Tomomi Inada, currently his ruling party's policy chief, for the post of defence minister in his new cabinet, the Asahi newspaper said on Tuesday, a day before the cabinet and top party line-up will be formally re-jigged.

Abe looks set to put priority on stability, retaining key ministers and tapping a veteran lawmaker who favours big spending as ruling party number two.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)