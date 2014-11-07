TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he was not thinking of calling a snap election for parliament's lower house, amid some speculation that he might do so by the end of the year.

"I am not thinking of dissolving (the lower house)," Abe said on a television programme.

Some Japanese media have said Abe, worried his popularity may have peaked after nearly two years in office and a spate of scandals involving members of his cabinet, could call a snap election soon - especially if he decides to postpone an unpopular sales tax rise that would take effect next October.

