TOKYO Japan's ruling party heavyweight said on Wednesday he was certain that a summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be held soon, raising expectations for a September meeting.

Toshihiro Nikai's comment comes after Japanese media reported this week that Abe was considering a visit to China on or around Sept. 3, when Beijing commemorates the end of World War Two.

Sino-Japanese relations, plagued by a bitter territorial dispute and the legacy of Japan's brutal occupation of parts of China before and during World War Two, have seen some thaw since Abe and Xi in November held formal talks for the first time since they took office.

"In advancing Sino-Japanese ties, more and more attention is being cast on whether a summit meeting can be held speedily, and I believe leaders in both countries are well aware of that," the head of the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) decision-making general council told a news conference.

"I expect a summit meeting between Japan and China to take place in the not so distant future. I'm certain of it."

Nikai, who has close ties with Chinese leaders, led a Japanese delegation of 3,000 corporate executives and lawmakers to China in May, and handed Xi a letter from Abe.

In his closely watched statement marking the 70th anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two, Abe on Friday expressed the "utmost grief" for damage and suffering Japan inflicted during the war.

Asked about a possible visit to China on Sept. 3, Abe said hours after the statement that nothing had been decided.

On an LDP leadership election in September, which will effectively choose Japan's next prime minister, Nikai said Abe was set to win.

"The Liberal Democratic Party is quietly moving towards the re-election of Abe (as party leader). Judging from my experience, there will be no doubt over Prime Minister Abe's victory," Nikai said.

No LDP rivals have so far indicated a desire to challenge Abe in the leadership election.

