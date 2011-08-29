TOKYO Japanese Finance Minister Yoshihiko Noda, a fiscal hawk, is likely to defeat Trade Minister Banri Kaieda in the second round of a ruling party leadership vote on Monday to pick the next prime minister, Kyodo news agency reported.

The two lawmakers are competing in a run-off after none of five candidates won a majority in the first round.

Noda is seen more likely than Kaieda to tackle Japan's massive public debt, which is double the size of the $5 trillion (3.05 trillion pound) economy.

