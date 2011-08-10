Unpopular Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan looked likely to step down later this month after parliament made headway on key legislation Wednesday, setting the stage for Japan's sixth prime minister in five years.

Below are key facts about possible successors to Kan, who took office in June 2010.

YOSHIHIKO NODA

Finance Minister Noda, 54, has backed Kan's push to cut huge public debt through fiscal reforms, including a proposed increase in the 5 percent sales tax.

Last September he oversaw Japan's first intervention in the currency market in six years to stem rapid yen gains. In March, at Noda's request, the Group of Seven conducted joint intervention following Japan's massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. He intervened again this month as the yen threatened to hit a record high against the dollar.

Noda has distanced himself from Kan's call for a future free of nuclear energy and said in a magazine interview this month that the best option was to restart reactors that have gone through thorough safety checks.

A fan of combat sports, he is a keen judo practitioner.

SUMIO MABUCHI

The 51-year old former transport minister told Reuters in July that Japan should reduce its reliance on nuclear power but that public debate is needed whether to rule it out entirely.

Mabuchi has also urged the Bank of Japan to adopt a policy of quantitative easing to escape deflation and underwrite bonds to be issued to pay for rebuilding tsunami-hit northeast Japan.

He is nicknamed the "Terminator" for his body-building hobby.

BANRI KAIEDA

Currently trade minister, Kaieda, 62, oversees Japan's energy policy and played a key role in the efforts to bring the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant under control.

Kaieda has called for an increase in nuclear safety, arguing that Kan's call to scrap nuclear power in the future comes too early and that more debate is needed.

He has warned of the adverse effects of a hasty rise in the sales tax and called on the Bank of Japan to start discussing lifting a self-imposed ceiling on its government bond holdings, suggesting he wants more action from the central bank.

SEIJI MAEHARA

The former head of the party was previously seen as a top candidate to replace Kan before a funding scandal in March forced him to resign as foreign minister.

Maehara, 49, told Reuters that nuclear power plants should be scrapped by around 2030 and that Japan in the meantime will have to rely on atomic power.

He also said in the June interview that Japan should escape from deflation before hiking the 5 percent sales tax to curb public debt.

His hobbies include taking pictures of steam trains.

SAKIHITO OZAWA

Ozawa, 57, is the No. 2 official at the party's key tax panel and has said he was against tax hikes to fund the costs of rebuilding after the quake and tsunami in March, saying that reconstruction should instead be funded by government borrowing.

SHINJI TARUTOKO

Tarukoto, 51, ran against Kan in a party leadership race last June but lost badly despite being backed by allies of party powerbroker Ichiro Ozawa. He has served as the party's chief of parliamentary affairs and is wary of tax hikes.

MICHIHIKO KANO

Agriculture Minister Kano, 69, has been sceptical of the merits of Japan joining the U.S.-led free trade pact TPP.

Although lacking in popular appeal, the 69-year-old Kano might win support of Democratic powerbroker Ichiro Ozawa and would probably make cooperation easier with the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro, Editing by Linda Sieg)