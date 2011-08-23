Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan's days in office are numbered after his economics minister said on Tuesday that he would resign on August 30, setting the stage for Japan's sixth prime minister in five years.

Below are key facts about possible successors to Kan, who took office in June 2010.

YOSHIHIKO NODA

Finance Minister Noda, 54, has backed Kan's push to cut huge public debt through fiscal reforms, including a proposed increase in the 5 percent sales tax.

Last September he oversaw Japan's first intervention in the currency market in six years to stem rapid yen gains. In March, at Noda's request, the Group of Seven conducted joint intervention following Japan's massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster. He ordered intervention again this month as the yen approached a record high against the dollar.

Noda has distanced himself from Kan's call for a future free of nuclear energy and said in a magazine interview this month that the best option was to restart reactors that have passed thorough safety checks.

Noda recently reiterated his view that Japanese wartime leaders convicted of war crimes by an Allied tribunal after Japan's defeat in World War Two were not "war criminals" under domestic law. He also said in a magazine this month that China's rapidly growing military and its expanding area of operations posed a serious risk to surrounding nations.

A fan of combat sports, he is a keen judo practitioner.

SUMIO MABUCHI

The 51-year-old former transport minister told Reuters in July that Japan should reduce its reliance on nuclear power but that public debate is needed on whether to completely stop using it.

Mabuchi has also urged the Bank of Japan to adopt a policy of quantitative easing to escape deflation and underwrite bonds to be issued to pay for rebuilding tsunami-hit northeast Japan.

He is nicknamed the "Terminator" for his body-building hobby.

BANRI KAIEDA

Currently trade minister, Kaieda, 62, oversees Japan's energy policy and played a key role in efforts to bring the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant under control.

Kaieda has called for an improvement in nuclear safety, arguing that Kan's call to scrap nuclear power in the future is too soon and more debate is needed.

He has warned of the adverse effects of a hasty rise in the sales tax and called on the Bank of Japan to start discussing lifting a self-imposed ceiling on its government bond holdings, suggesting he wants more action from the central bank.

SEIJI MAEHARA

The former head of the party was previously seen as a top candidate to replace Kan before a funding scandal in March forced him to resign as foreign minister.

Maehara, 49, told Reuters that nuclear power plants should be scrapped by around 2030 and that Japan in the meantime will have to rely on atomic power.

He also said in the interview that Japan should escape from deflation before raising the 5 percent sales tax to curb public debt.

An expert on security matters, Maehara has expressed concern about China's military buildup but has also said dialogue with Japan's giant neighbour is essential.

His hobbies include taking pictures of steam trains.

SAKIHITO OZAWA

Ozawa, 57, is the No.2 official of the party's key tax panel and has said he opposes tax hikes to fund the costs of rebuilding after the quake and tsunami in March, saying reconstruction should instead be funded by government borrowing.

SHINJI TARUTOKO

Tarukoto, 51, ran against Kan in a party leadership race last June but lost badly despite being backed by allies of party powerbroker Ichiro Ozawa. He has served as the party's chief of parliamentary affairs and is wary of tax hikes.

MICHIHIKO KANO

Agriculture Minister Kano, 69, has been sceptical of the merits of Japan joining the U.S.-led free trade pact called Trans-pacific Partnership or TPP.

Although lacking in popular appeal, Kano, 69, might win the support of Democratic powerbroker Ichiro Ozawa and would probably make cooperation easier with the main opposition Liberal Democratic Party.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro, Editing by Linda Sieg and Michael Watson)