Local residents look at cracks caused by an earthquake on a road in Mashiki town, Kumamoto prefecture, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 16, 2016. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo

TOKYO The Japanese government is looking to prepare an extra budget of more than 500 billion yen ($4.5 billion/3.1 billion pounds) for reconstruction in the areas affected by the recent earthquakes in southern Japan, sources told Reuters.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe ordered his government on Sunday to compile the extra budget package to fund reconstruction.

The government aims to get approval from the cabinet on May 13 and put it into effect by June 1 when the current session of parliament ends, the sources said.

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Chris Gallagher)