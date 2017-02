Iron frame construction for the reactor building cover is seen at the No. 1 plant of the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Fukushima prefecture, in this handout picture taken on August 10, 2011. REUTERS/Tokyo Electric Power Co/Handout

TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 shook Japan's Fukushima prefecture early on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, but it said that no tsunami alert had been issued.

NHK also said that there were no reports of damage.

Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc reported that there had been no damage to nuclear reactors in the region.

(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by David Stamp)