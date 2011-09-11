Wakana Kumagai (C), 6, joins hands with her mother Yoshiko near her brother Koki as they visit the spot where their house, washed away by the March 11 tsunami, used to stand in Higashi-Matsushima, Miyagi prefecture September 11, 2011, six months after the area was devastated by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami. Her father Kazuyuki, who was killed by the March 11 tsunami, called his wife Yoshiko just after the March 11 earthquake to tell her to take their children to Omagari elementary school which was serving as a shelter. He was found near the shelter four days after the tsunami, Yoshiko said. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Masuno (2nd L) looks around her family's graveyard that was damaged by March 11's earthquake and tsunami, in Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, September 11, 2011, six months after the area was devastated by a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and tsunami. She lost her house in the disaster and the building in the background is a school. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A boy sitting atop his father's shoulders takes part in an anti-nuclear protest in Tokyo September 11, 2011. Thousands of protesters gathered in central Tokyo on Sunday to protest the government's handling of the nuclear crisis and tsunami aftermath, six months since the disaster. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

A protester wearing a mask takes part in a march in Tokyo September 11, 2011, to mark exactly six-months since the March 11 quake and tsunami. Thousands of protesters gathered in central Tokyo on Sunday to protest the government's handling of the nuclear crisis and tsunami aftermath since the disaster. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Protesters stand as they form a human chain around the building of Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) during a protest against the government's handling of the nuclear crisis and tsunami aftermath six months after the disaster in Tokyo September 11, 2011. Thousands protesters gathered in central Tokyo on Sunday to make human chain around the building of METI as Japan works out a national energy policy in the wake of the world's worst nuclear crisis at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima plant. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Anti-nuclear protesters took to the streets of Tokyo and other cities on Sunday to mark six months since the March earthquake and tsunami and vent their anger at the government's handling of the nuclear crisis set off by meltdowns at the Fukushima power plant.

In one of the largest protests, an estimated 2,500 people marched past the headquarters of the plant's operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and created a "human chain" around the building of the Trade Ministry that oversees the power industry.

The magnitude 9.0 earthquake and tsunami that hit Japan's northeastern coast left 20,000 dead or missing and crippled the Fukushima plant, triggering the worst nuclear crisis since Chernobyl.

The accident that led to radiation and contamination fears spurred widespread calls for an end to Japan's reliance on nuclear power in the quake-prone country.

Protesters, marching to the beat of drums, called for a complete shutdown of nuclear power plants across Japan and demanded a shift in government policy towards alternative sources of energy.

Among the protestors were four young men who declared the start of a 10-day hunger strike to bring about change in Japan's nuclear policy.

"I believe it is very important that the young generation voices opposition against nuclear power, and in order to bring our point across we need to put ourselves on the line and that's why we chose to hunger strike for 10 days," said 20-year-old Naoya Okamoto.

Japanese media reported similar protests in other cities across Japan on the day many offered prayers to those who died in the March 11 disaster.

(Reporting by Olivier Fabre; Writing by Tomasz Janowski)