Hinkley Point likely to be only new UK nuclear plant - SSE CEO
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
TOKYO Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd and Showa Shell Sekiyu KK said they would brief on a joint business at 2:30 p.m. (0530 GMT) on Tuesday.
Idemitsu Kosan completed the purchase of just under a third of Showa Shell last December, but their goal of a full merger has been delayed indefinitely due to opposition from Idemitsu's founding family.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
ESTORIL, Portugal The head of one of Britain's top utilities said on Monday that EDF's planned nuclear power station at Hinkley Point is likely to be the only one to go ahead in the UK.
PARIS Boeing unveiled a new version of its bestselling 737 aircraft on Monday, injecting life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the world's biggest air show in Paris.
LONDON Standard Life's 11 billion pound deal to buy Aberdeen Asset Management was approved by both companies' shareholders at meetings on Monday.