TOKYO TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK's, Japan's second-biggest refiner, said several workers were injured when a fire broke out on Saturday at the Kawasaki oil refinery near Tokyo.

The company is checking the status of oil refining operations at the plant, a company spokesman said. The 335,000 barrels per day Kawasaki oil refinery is TonenGeneral's biggest production centre, he said.

The fire is likely to have originated from the 31,000 bpd residue hydrocracking unit, which processes low-priced heavy oil into lighter products such as gasoline, and has not spread to the other facilities, local fire department officials said.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Saturday, but the company has been unable to identify where the fire started, said the spokesman.

