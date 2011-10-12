TOKYO Rice harvested from Japan's nuclear accident-hit Fukushima prefecture is safe for distribution after tests showed that radioactive materials from the crops were below the limit set by the government, Kyodo agency reported on Wednesday.

Radioactive readings from rice harvested in all districts of Fukushima where the crops were grown were below the 500 becquerels per kilogramme limit set by the government, Kyodo said.

Fukushima expanded the inspection spots nearly ten-fold to around 300 areas in September after radioactive cesium of 500 becquerels per kilogramme was found in a sample of a pre-harvested rice in Nihonmatsu city, 56 kilometres (35 miles) west of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant crippled by a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March.

(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)