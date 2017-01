TOKYO Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that reaching a World War Two peace deal with Japan was more important than Russia's economic interests.

"For me the most important thing is to sign a peace deal (with Japan) because that would create the conditions for long-term co-operation," Putin told a news conference in Tokyo after meeting Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)