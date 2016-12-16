TOKYO Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia may relax rules for Japanese citizens to visit the islands in the Pacific that are subject of a territorial dispute between Moscow and Tokyo.

Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo after meeting Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Putin also said that a solution needs to be found to the territorial dispute, and he invited Abe to visit Russia.

The two leaders in their talks discussed the situation on the Korean peninsula, Putin told reporters.

