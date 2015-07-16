TOKYO Legislation for a dramatic change in Japan's defence policy that loosens constraints on the military was approved by parliament's lower house on Thursday, despite huge popular protests and a dent in Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ratings.

Abe says a bolder security stance, welcomed by ally Washington, is essential to meeting new challenges, such as those from a rising China.

Opponents say the revisions could entangle Japan in U.S.-led conflicts around the globe and violate pacifist Article Nine of the U.S-drafted, post-war constitution.

(reporting by Linda Sieg; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)