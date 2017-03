Japan's ambassador to China Masato Kitera (C) walks to a meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, December 26, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) speaks to journalists in front of a Chinese national flag after a meeting with Japan's ambassador to China Masato Kitera (not seen), at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, December 26, 2013. China's Foreign Minister summoned Japan's ambassador to China on Thursday to strongly protest and condemn Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the Yasukuni shrine, Xinhua News Agency reported. REUTERS/China Daily

BEIJING China's Foreign Minister warned Japan's ambassador to China on Thursday that Japan must bear the "full responsibility for the serious political consequences" of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's decision to visit Tokyo's Yasukuni Shrine for the war dead.

Wang Yi, in comments carried on China's foreign ministry's website, said Abe's action has pushed Japan in an "extremely dangerous" direction.

The conservative Abe, who took office for a second time a year ago, had said he regretted not visiting the shrine - where Japanese wartime leaders are honoured along with war dead and which is seen in parts of Asia as a symbol of Japanese militarism - during his first 2006-2007 term.

(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee)