A sumo wrestler takes shelter from sunshine as he waits for the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sumo wrestlers wait for the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A sumo wrestler poses with a child for pictures during the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A visitor holds a cutout of Mongolia-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Harumafuji during the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A sumo wrestler sits on a fence during the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Mongolia-born grand sumo champions Yokozuna Hakuho (L) and Kakuryu prepare to compete during the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A sumo wrestler leaves the ring during the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

A sumo wrestler grabs salt before competing at the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sumo wrestlers compete during the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Mongolia-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Hakuho throws salt during the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sumo wrestlers wait for the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Mongolia-born grand sumo champion Yokozuna Hakuho performs a ring-entering rite during the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sumo wrestlers line up as they pray before the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sumo wrestlers line up to leave after praying before the start of the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Sumo wrestlers perform a show fight during the annual 'Honozumo' ceremonial sumo tournament dedicated to the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Nearly 8,000 spectators attended the ceremonial Spring Festival sumo wrestling tournament held outdoors at a controversial war shrine in the Tokyo sunshine on Monday.

The headline act was top-ranked Yokozuna, Hakuho, the most successful sumo wrestler of all-time with a record 36 career tournament wins.

The Mongolian beat compatriot and fellow Yokozuna, Kakuryu in his bout, one of almost 30 that took place between wrestlers who weigh on average over 120 kilogrammes (265 pounds) and grapple, slap and push for victory in traditional mawashi loincloths.

The history of sumo, Japan's national sport, can be traced back over 1,500 years with its roots in a religious ritual conducted in Shinto shrines to pray for abundant harvests.

The annual Spring Festival at Yasukuni Shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by many in Asia, started with a blessing of Shinto's religious gods and wishing peace for all.

Traditional foot-stamping ceremonies took place before the bouts begun.

One fan felt this year's event was more sombre than usual after the biggest in a series of earthquakes to hit Japan struck near Kumamoto city early on Saturday.

"This time I hesitated to come and enjoy it after the earthquake disaster," said Mieko Nakamura, who also attended as a spectator last year.

"Some of the wrestlers, however, are from Kumamoto so we decided to come and cheer them up."

The next grand tournament, the Natsu basho, will take place in Tokyo on May 5 and will feature all the sport's top ranked wrestlers.

(This version of the story was refiled to add writing credit)

(Reporting by Kwiyeon Ha. Writing by Brian McGee. Editing by Patrick Johnston)