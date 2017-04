South Korea's President Park Geun-hye attends the 17th ASEAN-Republic of Korea Summit at the 27th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Park Geun-hye will speak by telephone, Jiji news agency reported on Monday, after their foreign ministers reached an agreement to resolve a long-standing dispute over "comfort women".

The issue of "comfort women", as those forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels are euphemistically known, has long plagued ties between the neighbours.

