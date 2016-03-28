A man looks at an electronic board showing the graphs of the recent fluctuations of the exchange rate between Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar (R) and the graphs of the Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese stocks rose to a two-week high on Monday thanks to a weaker yen, while Sharp Corp (6753.T) jumped on expectations it may finally sign a long-delayed takeover deal with its Taiwanese suitor.

The Nikkei .N225 gained 0.8 percent to 17,134.37, the highest closing level since March 14.

As March 31 is the business year-end for a majority of listed companies, the market was also underpinned by investor purchases of stocks before they go ex-dividend on Monday.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.2 percent to 1,381.85 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 .JPXNK400 gained 1.2 percent to 12,482.88.

(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)