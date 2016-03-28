TOKYO Japanese stocks rose to a two-week high on Monday thanks to a weaker yen, while Sharp Corp (6753.T) jumped on expectations it may finally sign a long-delayed takeover deal with its Taiwanese suitor.
The Nikkei .N225 gained 0.8 percent to 17,134.37, the highest closing level since March 14.
As March 31 is the business year-end for a majority of listed companies, the market was also underpinned by investor purchases of stocks before they go ex-dividend on Monday.
The broader Topix .TOPX rose 1.2 percent to 1,381.85 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 .JPXNK400 gained 1.2 percent to 12,482.88.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)