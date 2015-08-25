TOKYO Japanese authorities advised 280,000 people to evacuate their homes as a typhoon lashed southern Kyushu island and western Japan on Tuesday, bringing torrential rains and winds gusting over 110 miles an hour (180 kph).

The risk of landslides prompted officials in Yamaguchi prefecture to issue the warning, according to public broadcaster NHK. More than 20 people were injured as a result of the typhoon, and some flights and train services were suspended.

Japan's Metrological Agency said it was moving to the north, and forecast a maximum 200 mm (4.8 inches) of rain an hour.

Japan Airlines Co Ltd suspended 110 domestic flights and ANA Holdings Inc cancelled 78. International flights were unaffected, the airlines said.

China's official Xinhua news agency said that the storm is expected to affect northeastern China later in the week, after making landfall near the Russian and North Korean borders early on Thursday.

The storm could impact crops in the three northeastern Chinese provinces of Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang, Xinhua said, important soybean and corn production bases.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in BEIJING; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)