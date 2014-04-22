TOKYO U.S. President Barack Obama said that islands at the centre of a territorial dispute between Japan and China fall within the scope of the U.S.-Japan security treaty, the Yomiuri Shimbun daily said on Wednesday.

Obama, who arrives in Japan later on Wednesday on the first step of a four-nation Asian visit, made the remarks in written replies to questions.

Obama also said the United States, Tokyo's key ally, opposes any unilateral attempt to undermine Japan's administration of the Senkakus, which are also claimed by China, and that any disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy, not intimidation.

(Reporting by Linda Sieg; Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by Dominic Lau)