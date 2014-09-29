TOKYO Rescuers have found additional people with cardiopulmonary arrest at the summit of the Japanese volcano that erupted at the weekend, Kyodo news agency said on Monday, but could not immediately confirm their deaths.

Four people have been declared dead after Saturday's sudden eruption rained smoke and ash on climbers on Mount Ontake and at least 27 were presumed dead prior to Monday in Japan's first fatal volcanic eruption since 1991.

Japan relies on medical examinations for a formal confirmation of death.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Chris Gallagher)