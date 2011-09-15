LONDON Conglomerate Jardine Matheson (JARD.SI) plans to buy a further 10 percent in insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) (JLT.L), in a deal which the companies said would give JLT more financial firepower and improve Matheson's investor returns.

Jardine Matheson said it would spend some 166.27 million pounds on buying the extra stake in JLT, which would bring its shareholding in the insurance broker up to 40.35 percent.

It is offering 765 pence per share to acquire the new JLT stake, which represents a premium of around 24 percent to Jardine Lloyd Thompson's closing share price of 619 pence on September 14.

"JLT is a core strategic investment of the Jardine Matheson Group and the partial offer reinforces our commitment to the stability, independence and long-term growth of JLT," Jardine Matheson managing director Anthony Nightingale said in a statement.

JLT shares were up 4.2 percent at 645 pence in early morning trade.

In July, Jardine Lloyd Thompson posted an 8 percent rise in half-year profits, helped by strong growth in Australia and Asia.

"Jardine Matheson's statement regarding its long-term commitment to the group, the lack of additional control that it may seek and the opportunities for JLT (particularly in Asia) should embolden JLT and its staff in their competition against their peers," Shore Capital analysts said in a research note.

Jardine Matheson, which was founded as a trading company in China in 1832, has business interests ranging from construction to transport and financial services, with a primary focus on Asia.

Investment banks Rothschild ROT.UL and UBS UBSN.VX advised Jardine Matheson on the deal, while JP Morgan Cazenove (JPM.N) and Numis advised JLT.

