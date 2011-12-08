(R - L) Hip-hop star Shawn ''Jay-Z'' Carter speaks during a news conference to announce the first ever hip-hop focused series of concerts at New York's Carnegie Hall in New York December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Jay-Z will headline the first ever hip-hop focused series of performances at New York's Carnegie Hall in February 2012, with all proceeds benefiting children's education charities.

"It's every artist's dream to play a venue as legendary as Carnegie Hall," the Grammy-winning rapper and entrepreneur said in a statement on Thursday.

"The fact that I can use the arts and my talent to benefit the education of the next generation of artists, entrepreneurs, and great thinkers makes for a legendary night," added Jay-Z.

The performances on February 6 and 7 will raise money for the United Way of New York City and the rapper's Shawn Carter Scholarship Foundation. Both organizations aim to boost educational success and on-time graduation numbers in impoverished areas of New York City and across the United States.

Brooklyn native Jay-Z has built a successful brand from his music career, Roc Nation music management company, Rocawear clothing line and investments.

His most recent collaboration with Kanye West on "Watch The Throne" earned him four Grammy nominations, and the rapper and his wife, R&B singer Beyonce, are expecting their first child in 2012.

Private ticket packages for the concert will go on sale on December 12.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant)