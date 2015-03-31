The logos of Jazztel and Orange are pictured in Madrid, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

BRUSSELS European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their scrutiny of French telecoms operator Orange's offer for Spanish peer Jazztel, with a decision whether to clear the 3.4-billion-euro (2.5 billion pounds) deal expected by June 1.

The European Commission halted their investigation on March 4 after the companies failed to provide some data. The probe was restarted on March 27, according to a filing on the EU competition authority's website.

This month, Orange submitted a package of concessions in a bid to ease concerns that the Jazztel takeover may result in less competition in fixed Internet access services and fixed-mobile multiple play offers and subsequently price hikes.

Orange is seeking to leapfrog Vodafone in the Spanish mobile market after the British mobile operator strengthened its presence with the takeover of Spanish cable operator Ono.

