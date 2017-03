The logos of Jazztel and Orange are pictured in Madrid, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

PARIS French telecoms operator Orange (ORAN.PA) said on Wednesday it won approval from Spanish regulators for its 3.4 billion euro (2 billion pounds) takeover of Jazztel JAZ.MC.

The authorisation from the Spanish Securities Commission comes a week after Orange won regulatory approval for the deal from the European Commission after agreeing to help a rival enter the Spanish market.

