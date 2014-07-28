MADRID Spanish telecoms group Jazztel on Monday reported a 21 percent rise in first-half core earnings, driven by new clients for mobile phones and fibre-optic internet.

The company, considered by some analysts as a possible takeover target for bigger Spanish and European competitors, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 104.3 million euros (82.52 million pounds) in the first six months of the year.

Jazztel said last week it would expand its fibre optic network investment, saying it aimed to connect 7 million homes. It currently has 2.2 million homes connected to its Fibre To The Home (FTTH) network, on course to meet by year-end its original target of 3 million homes connected. ($1 = 0.7440 Euros)

