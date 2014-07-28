Toshiba Tec shares rise more than 6 percent on sale report
TOKYO Shares in Toshiba Tec Corp rose more than 6 percent in early Monday trading after a report that Toshiba Corp , the parent, is considering selling shares in the company.
MADRID Spanish telecoms group Jazztel on Monday reported a 21 percent rise in first-half core earnings, driven by new clients for mobile phones and fibre-optic internet.
The company, considered by some analysts as a possible takeover target for bigger Spanish and European competitors, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached 104.3 million euros (82.52 million pounds) in the first six months of the year.
Jazztel said last week it would expand its fibre optic network investment, saying it aimed to connect 7 million homes. It currently has 2.2 million homes connected to its Fibre To The Home (FTTH) network, on course to meet by year-end its original target of 3 million homes connected. ($1 = 0.7440 Euros)
AUSTIN, Texas The newest tool for internationally acclaimed organizing guru Marie Kondo in her global battle against messy rooms is an app.
LONDON A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.