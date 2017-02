Jean-Charles Decaux, Co-CEO and Chairman of JCDecaux, attends the Reuters Global Media Summit in Paris in this file December 2, 2010 photo. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

PARIS French outdoor advertising group JCDecaux (JCDX.PA) on Monday said it had agreed to acquire 25 percent of Russ Outdoor, its largest peer in Russia which makes $300 million in annual sales.

As part of the transaction JCDecaux said it would contribute its Russian assets to Russ Outdoor, a business acquired by a consortium of investors led by VTB Capital private equity in 2011.

No financial details were disclosed.

(Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt)