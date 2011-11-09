HONG KONG Private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co will keep "a lot of cash on hand" to weather global market turmoil and to stay ready for potential buyout opportunities, founder J. Christopher Flowers said on Wednesday.

The firm, founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) banker Flowers and which focuses only on financial services, sees a lot of opportunities in the European Union, should the region manage to stay together in face of the sovereign debt crisis in some of its member nations, he said at the AVCJ conference in Hong Kong.

Flowers cited Spain's cajas savings banks among opportunities in Europe.

(Reporting by Stephen Aldred and Devidutta Tripathy; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Lewis)