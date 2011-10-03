Actress Jenna Fischer arrives at the 63rd annual DGA Awards dinner in Los Angeles January 29, 2011. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES "The Office" actress Jenna Fischer gave birth to a baby boy on September 24, her spokeswoman said on Monday.

Fischer, 37, who is married to screenwriter Lee Kirk, welcomed son Weston Lee, the first child for the couple, People Magazine reported.

The Emmy-nominated actress was previously married to screenwriter James Gunn from 2000 till 2007. She met Kirk in 2009, and the couple married in 2010. Fischer announced that she was expecting in May.

Fischer's pregnancy has been written into the current season of "The Office" where her character Pam Halpert is expecting her second child with screen husband Jim (played by John Krasinski).

