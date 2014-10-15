BERLIN Germany's Jenoptik, a maker of lenses and optical sensors, cut it revenue and profit forecasts for 2014 on Wednesday due to customers postponing projects and the effects of Germany's restrictive defence exports policy.

The company said it now expected 2014 sales to be flat at around 600 million euros ($768.7 million) and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to reach around 50 million euros, provided a major international order can still be completed by the end of the year.

"This shall apply provided that uncertainties in the defence business will not increase over the coming weeks," the company said in a statement late on Wednesday.

It also said demand from the machine construction, semiconductor equipment and automotive industries was significantly weaker in recent weeks.

Jenoptik had said in August it expected sales growth of 5 percent and EBIT of 55 million euros.

Germany has taken a more restrictive stance on defence exports this year. Defence firm Rheinmetall has cut its forecasts for 2014 after the planned export of combat simulation equipment to Russia was stopped and Airbus has complained of contracts being blocked. [ID:nL6N0S94BW]

Jenoptik said the government restrictions will result in lost revenue of over 10 million euros.

It also cut its medium-term forecasts, saying its target to reach annual revenue of around 800 million euros with an average EBIT margin of 9 to 10 percent over the market cycles would be met in 2018, one year later than planned.

It said it will publish third-quarter results on Nov 12. Preliminary indications are that revenue will fall below last year's 432.5 million euros while EBIT should be at last year's level of 37.5 million, it said.

($1 = 0.7805 euro)

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by David Evans)