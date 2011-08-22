Song writers Jerry Leiber (L) and Mike Stoller arrive at the 25th Annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards at the Kodak theatre in Hollywood, California, April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

LOS ANGELES Jerry Leiber, who partnered with Mike Stoller to write such iconic rock hits as "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock," died Monday at age 78, his representatives said.

Leiber died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles of cardiopulmonary failure, Randy Poe, the president of his publishing company, told Reuters.

Family members of the legendary songwriter were with him when he died, said Leiber's assistant, Marilyn Levy.

Leiber and Stoller, who met when they were 17, wrote such tunes as "Hound Dog," "Jailhouse Rock," "Stand By Me" and "Poison Ivy."

Elvis Presley, the Drifters, Ben E. King and Peggy Lee were among the many singers who recorded songs from the duo.

They also helped ignite the career of the Coasters by writing and producing the doo-wop act's hits including "Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown" and "Along Came Jones."

