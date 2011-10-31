Actress and honoree Jessica Simpson poses at the US Weekly Hot Hollywood Style issue party in Hollywood, California, April 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Singer, actress and fashion mogul Jessica Simpson has finally put baby rumours to rest by confirming Monday that she is pregnant with her first child, in a statement posted on her official website.

"It's True! I am going to be a mummy!" the singer wrote, alongside a photo of her dressed in a mummy costume for Halloween.

Simpson, 31, is currently engaged to former professional football player Eric Johnson, 32, whom she has been dating since May 2010. This will be the first child for the couple.

Simpson first rose to fame at age 19 with her debut album "Sweet Kisses" in 1999. She married singer Nick Lachey, of boy band 98 Degrees, in 2002 and the couple were the stars of MTV reality series, "Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica." Simpson and Lachey divorced in 2006.

The "Dukes of Hazzard" actress has had a number of high-profile relationships including U.S. football player Tony Romo and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan.

Simpson launched her "Jessica Simpson Collection" of clothing, handbags and shoes in 2007. The clothing line made $750 million in 2010, according to New York Magazine, and is projected to break the $1 billion sales mark this year, making it one of the most successful celebrity fashion brands.

