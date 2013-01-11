A note is seen on a door of a closed Jessops store in south London January 11, 2013. Jessops, the British camera retailer that went into administration on Wednesday, said it was closing all 187 of its stores on Friday, resulting in about 1,370 job losses. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON Jessops, the British camera retailer that went into administration on Wednesday, said it was closing all 187 of its stores on Friday, resulting in about 1,370 job losses.

Joint administrator Rob Hunt at PwC said he had held talks with suppliers, but it was apparent that the chain could not continue to trade.

"We have had to make the difficult decision to begin the closure of all 187 Jessops stores at the close of business today," he said in a statement.

"Regrettably, this will result in around 1,370 job losses across the stores with further job losses likely, in due course, at the head office in Leicester."

Jessops has seen demand for its products come under pressure from the rising use of camera phones as well as from online rivals.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)