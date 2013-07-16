PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
NEW DELHI Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS) expects investments by Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways in the airline to be completed within the next few months, Jet Chairman Naresh Goyal wrote in the company's annual report.
Etihad in April agreed to buy a 24 percent stake in Jet for $379 million. It is also making a $150 million equity investment in Jet's frequent flyer programme, and spent $70 million to buy Jet's three pairs of Heathrow slots through a sale and leaseback agreement announced in February.
"All these investments...are subject to obtaining the requisite regulatory and corporate approvals and ﬁnal commercial agreements, which is expected to be completed within the next few months," Goyal wrote to shareholders.
Etihad's investment in Jet, which is the first by a foreign operator in an Indian airline since ownership rules were relaxed, is yet to win regulatory approval. India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board last month deferred a decision seeking more details on "effective control".
The deal also needs to be cleared by the capital markets regulator and will need final approval from a cabinet panel on investments.
Jet, which has called its annual shareholder meeting on August 8, is seeking shareholders' approval to increase its borrowing limit to 250 billion rupees ($4.2 billion), according to the annual report posted on its website.
($1 = 59.8550 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General posted an 11 percent rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit to 1.63 billion pounds, boosted by a strong performance in its retirement business, it said on Wednesday.