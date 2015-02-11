SAN FRANCISCO Jet, the startup founded by former Amazon.com Inc executive Marc Lore that hopes to change the way consumers shop online, has raised $140 million (£91.8 million) in its latest funding round, led by Bain Capital Ventures.

The company said on Wednesday other investors that participated in the funding round included Google Ventures, Accel Partners, Coatue, General Catalyst, Goldman Sachs and Temasek.

Jet will launch its service, which among other things promises to pass on all savings from shipping and packaging to consumers, this spring.

