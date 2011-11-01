Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel arrives at the GQ Magazine 2010 ''Men of the Year'' party where he was honoured as one of the 'Men of the Year' in Hollywood, California, November 17, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has been tapped by the White House Correspondent's Association to host its gala dinner in April next year, joining a long line of comedians and presenters who have entertained at the event.

"Jimmy's humour is sophisticated and edgy while appealing to a wide audience," said Caren Bohan, a Reuters journalist and president of the association.

The dinner is traditionally attended by the U.S. president and first lady as well as government officials, politicians, celebrities and members of the press. Proceeds from the 2012 event will fund scholarships and awards to help support aspiring reporters and recognise journalistic excellence.

Kimmel, the host of late-night talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," joins a list of comedians such as Seth Meyers and Jay Leno who have entertained at the dinner where reporters and the president take good-natured, comedic jabs at one another.

At this year's dinner, for instance, President Obama aimed jokes at those who claim he lacks a U.S. birth certificate by saying he was releasing an official birth video then showing film footage from Disney's "The Lion King."

The 98th White House Correspondent's Association dinner will take place on April 28, 2012.

