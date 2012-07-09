Signage is seen in the window of a JJB sportswear store in Edinburgh, Scotland May 21, 2009. REUTERS/David Moir

Britain's JJB Sports Plc JJB.L said revenue fell sharply for the first half on lower-than-expected sales of Euro 2012 merchandise and bad weather, sparking fears that other sportswear retailers may also have suffered.

British sports goods retailers such as JJB Sports, Sports Direct International Plc (SPD.L) and JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) hoped to benefit from back-to-back sports events like the Euro 2012 football championship, the Wimbledon tennis tournament and the London Olympics.

"The bad weather gets a mention, obviously, but JJB also points to unexpectedly poor sales of Euro 2012 shirts etc, which implies that the likes of Sports Direct and JD Sports may have had a difficult time too in recent weeks," independent retail analyst Nick Bubb said in a note.

JJB Sports shares fell 29 percent on Monday morning. Shares in Sports Direct were down 1 percent, while those in JD Sports were down 3 percent by midday.

Like-for-like sales for the 22 weeks ended July 1 fell 8 percent, hurt partly by poor weather in its second quarter said JJB Sports, which trades from 180 stores across the UK.

Britain faced record rainfall in April and June.

JJB FAILS TO SCORE, AGAIN

The retailer, which has been reporting losses since 2009, got a 20 million pounds lifeline from U.S. retailer Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS.N) in April and has been revamping its stores.

However, it has been left behind by larger rival Sports Direct.

"If you look back over the last ten years, JJB has put out a profit warning for pretty much every football event, every world cup and Euro championship for a variety of reasons," Peel Hunt analyst John Stevenson said.

Sports Direct — the largest British sporting goods retailer — owned by Newcastle United football club owner Mike Ashley, aggressively discounted its replica football kits during the Euro 2012.

"If you look at the pricing of the evening kit, Sports Direct drove the level of price competition and probably took the volume," Stevenson said.

Shares in the Wigan northwest England-based company were the biggest percentage loser on the London Stock Exchange. They were down at 7.54 pence at 1133 GMT after touching a low of 6.95 pence in their biggest fall in more than a year.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Brenton Cordeiro)