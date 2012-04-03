BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG said it will return 500 million euros (423 million pounds) to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
LONDON Sportswear retailer JJB Sports JJB.L, which nearly collapsed last year, said it was in talks with its bank and an unnamed "potential strategic partner" to raise financing.
The company, which counts the U.S.'s richest man Bill Gates among its major shareholders, issued the statement on Tuesday in response to a sharp rise in its share price and rumours that bid talks were ongoing.
A source said the talks related to a potential investment.
"Constructive discussions continue with the company's lending bank and one of the potential strategic partners and have been widened to include other key stakeholders," JJB said in the statement.
At 12:26 p.m., JJB shares were trading up 34 percent at 14 pence. The company has seen its shares fall from 230 pence two years ago, as a difficult consumer environment in Britain hit its trading.
A restructuring agreement with its landlords prevented it falling into administration a year ago. Recent trading updates have been more positive as JJB has worked to turn around the business ahead of a busy summer of sport.
JJB declined to comment further on the statement or on the identity of the strategic partners.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Rhys Jones)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.