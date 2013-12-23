A first aid kit made by Johnson & Johnson for sale on a store shelf in Westminster, Colorado April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP (CG.O) is in the lead to acquire Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) ortho clinical diagnostics unit, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday, in a deal expected to be around $4 billion.

Johnson & Johnson currently sees Carlyle's offer as superior to a rival bid from Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) in partnership with healthcare and industrial conglomerate Danaher Corp (DHR.N), the people said, cautioning that negotiations were ongoing and the outcome could still change.

The exact price of Carlyle's offer could not be learned. The people asked not to be identified because details of the sale process are confidential. Carlyle, Johnson & Johnson and Blackstone declined to comment while a Danaher representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The ortho clinical diagnostics unit makes blood screening equipment and laboratory blood tests. It also makes tests that can reveal a patient's blood type and screen for viruses such as HIV and hepatitis C.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Soyoung Kim in New York; editing by Andrew Hay)