Russian investment firm Proxima Capital Group said it was in "very early" stages of considering a potential offer for London-listed JKX Oil & Gas Plc (JKX.L).

JKX's shares, which were up about 10 percent before the announcement, surged as much as 54 percent on Thursday.

Proxima said it planned to approach JKX's board with its proposals.

A spokeswoman for JKX declined to comment.

Proxima has until March 5 to announce if it intends to make a firm offer for JKX.

The oil and gas producer has been struggling due to higher production taxes, restrictions on selling gas in Ukraine and falling crude oil prices. Ukraine accounts for as much as 85 percent of JKX's revenue.

The company said last month that it would suspend investments in Ukraine.

JKX's shares were up 35.1 percent at 25.15 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1401 GMT. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen about 73 percent in the past 12 months.

(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Soumithri Mamidipudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)