LONDON The top shareholder in Eastern Europe-focused energy firm JKX (JKX.L) has called on fellow investors to oust the group's chief executive at an upcoming general meeting, citing "serious concerns" about performance.

Eclairs Group, which owns 27 percent of JKX, recommended that shareholders vote against the re-election of Paul Davies as a director of JKX at the AGM on June 5.

"We have serious concerns over JKX's operational and financial performance, which has been in consistent decline over a number of years," the group said in an open letter, pointing to a 88 percent fall in the share price over the past five years.

"We believe that these issues are a direct result of poor management, and in particular are the responsibility of Dr Paul Davies, CEO, and Mr Peter Dixon, Commercial Director," the group said.

