LONDON Luxury automaker Jaguar Land Rover is set to build a 400 million pound engine plant in the UK, according to the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

The report, citing a source with knowledge of the company's plans, said the factory would be built in Wolverhampton and create some 2,000 jobs.

It added the government had offered around 10 million pounds of support for the plant.

JLR, a unit of India's Tata Motors, could make an announcement as early as Monday in conjunction with business secretary Vince Cable, the report added.

JLR was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters.

