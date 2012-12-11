MUMBAI Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) TAMOJL.UL is studying the potential of setting up an automotive facility in Saudi Arabia, the British luxury carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday, after signing a letter of intent with an industry body in the country.

JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), has already identified opportunities for aluminium component production in that country, the carmaker said, adding that it expects to announce further plans next year, and that levels of investment had not been discussed in detail.

JLR, which has seen huge sales growth in emerging markets, began construction of a factory in China last month.

(Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Jijo Jacob)