LONDON Insurance broker Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT.L) said it expected profit to fall at its reinsurance business this year because big insurers were passing on less risk than in 2011.

"We have experienced some large primary insurers retaining more risk," JLT said in a statement.

"This, together with our continued investment in the business, means we now expect trading profit in this division to be lower in 2012 than in 2011."

The company's overall trading performance between July and October was in line with its own expectations, it added, helped by strong revenue growth in Latin America and Asia.

JLT shares closed at 773 pence on Wednesday, valuing the group at about 1.7 billion pounds.

The stock has risen 12 percent so far this year, underperforming a 22 percent increase in the FTSE non-life insurance index .FTASX8530.

